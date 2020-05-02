Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Skyline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Skyline in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Skyline by 3,576.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Skyline by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. Skyline has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

