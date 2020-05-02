SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in SLM were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in SLM by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SLM by 5,099.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lowered SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of SLM opened at $8.09 on Friday. SLM Corp has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $400.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.70 million. SLM had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SLM Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

