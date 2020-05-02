Software (ETR:SOW) PT Set at €38.00 by UBS Group

Software (ETR:SOW) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €31.92 ($37.12).

SOW opened at €32.40 ($37.67) on Thursday. Software has a 12-month low of €21.60 ($25.12) and a 12-month high of €35.03 ($40.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 16.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €27.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.98.

Software Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

