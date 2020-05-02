Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) vs. Maxcom Telecomunic (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) and Maxcom Telecomunic (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spark New Zealand and Maxcom Telecomunic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark New Zealand $2.34 billion 2.10 $274.27 million $0.74 18.05 Maxcom Telecomunic $68.52 million 0.03 -$14.60 million N/A N/A

Spark New Zealand has higher revenue and earnings than Maxcom Telecomunic.

Risk & Volatility

Spark New Zealand has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxcom Telecomunic has a beta of -0.56, meaning that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spark New Zealand and Maxcom Telecomunic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark New Zealand 0 0 0 0 N/A Maxcom Telecomunic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Spark New Zealand and Maxcom Telecomunic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark New Zealand N/A N/A N/A Maxcom Telecomunic -37.97% -79.43% -14.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Spark New Zealand shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spark New Zealand beats Maxcom Telecomunic on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers. Its Spark Digital segment integrates IT and telecommunications services to provide converged ICT solutions for clients. The company's Spark Connect & Platforms segment engages in the Spark's network and IT operations, shared business operations, and digital and service transformation activities. Its Spark Ventures & Wholesale segment develops a portfolio of businesses; and engages in the servicing and stewardship of Spark's wholesale products and services. The company also offers IT infrastructure, business cloud, business telecommunications, outsourced telecommunications, subscription video-on-demand, big data analytics and marketing automation, IT infrastructure and data center, and international wholesale telecommunications services. In addition, it provides local, national, and international telephone and data services; and retails telecommunications products and services. The company was formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited and changed its name to Spark New Zealand Limited in August 2014. Spark New Zealand Limited was founded in 1987 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

Maxcom Telecomunic Company Profile

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunication services in Mexico. Its solutions include dedicated Internet; L2L, a service through a point-to-point circuit to create private networks by interconnecting two client addressing within the same local area; MPLS B-TIC service that allows the integration of IP traffic, including voice, data, or video in the same connection; 01800, a long distance service; and SIP TRUNKS, a voice over IP solution. The company serves various sectors in hospitality and health, finance, call center, education, government, retail, manufacture, and building, as well as other companies. Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1996 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

