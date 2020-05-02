Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spin Master in a report released on Monday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.22.

TOY opened at C$18.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$9.73 and a 1 year high of C$46.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.88.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$624.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$621.73 million.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

