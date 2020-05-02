Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Short Interest Update

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,120,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 17,900,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.07 and a 200-day moving average of $81.74. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

