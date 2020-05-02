Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Stericycle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Stericycle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Stericycle by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Stericycle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRCL. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,592.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SRCL opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. Stericycle Inc has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $67.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.02 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

