STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €18.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.69 ($27.55).

STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($24.94). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €21.55 and its 200-day moving average is €22.58.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

