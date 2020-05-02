Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Restaurant Brands International Call Options (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 19,503 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 840% compared to the typical volume of 2,074 call options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.76.

Shares of QSR opened at $48.32 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $79.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

In related news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,699,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,694,000 after acquiring an additional 411,155 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 181,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 22,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

