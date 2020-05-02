Strs Ohio Buys 16,743 Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,743 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 18,547 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 22,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory Thomas Otto bought 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $26,235.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,531.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 7,874 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $89,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,280.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,051 shares of company stock valued at $83,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

MNR stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 8.86 and a quick ratio of 8.86.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

