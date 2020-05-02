Strs Ohio Buys 17,752 Shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,752 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Corecivic worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Corecivic by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corecivic during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,080,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corecivic by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 55,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 29,450 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corecivic during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Corecivic by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 40,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CXW. Citigroup began coverage on Corecivic in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Corecivic in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

CXW stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80. Corecivic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.27). Corecivic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $497.81 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.18%.

Corecivic Company Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

