Strs Ohio Buys 4,500 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of CorVel worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the first quarter worth $147,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of CorVel by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Diane Blaha sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $65,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,586 shares of company stock worth $1,168,545 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRVL. BidaskClub lowered CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $51.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.94 million, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $48.16 and a twelve month high of $96.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 7.96%.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

