Strs Ohio Buys 7,202 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of American Assets Trust worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,277,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 825,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,870,000 after purchasing an additional 565,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,487,000 after purchasing an additional 338,284 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,116,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,225,000 after purchasing an additional 140,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 192,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 134,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAT opened at $27.38 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $49.26. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.05.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.40). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $96.74 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 12,085 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $531,014.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 8,313 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $340,583.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 65,410 shares of company stock worth $2,605,135. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

