Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $71.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.00 and a 12 month high of $99.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.80.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $584.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEK. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 24,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $2,280,093.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh M. Grant sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,551 shares of company stock worth $9,357,115 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

