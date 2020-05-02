Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1,193.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 92,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.10. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CENTA. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.