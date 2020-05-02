Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 454.1% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 604.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.17.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

