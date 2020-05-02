Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $171,061,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,722,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,953 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 795.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,862,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431,701 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,575,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 309.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,251 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

