Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,788 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $16,237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,520,000 after acquiring an additional 81,876 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $390,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.28.

In other news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $67,412.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,521.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,476 shares of company stock worth $28,656,119 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DGX opened at $108.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.55. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

