Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NVR by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in NVR by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,079.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,430.17.

In other news, Director Melquiades R. Martinez sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,938.00, for a total transaction of $4,835,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,588,022. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total transaction of $4,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,358,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,120 shares of company stock worth $23,759,428. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $3,036.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,742.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,527.96. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,043.01 and a one year high of $4,071.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.82.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). NVR had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $47.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 155.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

