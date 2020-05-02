Strs Ohio Decreases Position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 9.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of RLI by 20.8% in the first quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 82,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,223,000 after buying an additional 14,146 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of RLI by 366.4% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 30,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.27. RLI Corp has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $99.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.68 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RLI news, Director Susan S. Fleming acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $46,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,876.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

