Strs Ohio Has $1.30 Million Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTM. State Street Corp increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,621,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 47,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,450,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $669,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Morgan W. Davis purchased 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $840.00 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $960.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $874.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1,042.41. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $629.21 and a 52-week high of $1,168.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

