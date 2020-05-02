Strs Ohio Has $1.66 Million Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 28.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,211.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $268,000.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on AKR shares. ValuEngine lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $36,030.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at $347,305.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.12. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $29.55.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.46 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 17.82%. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 82.27%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.