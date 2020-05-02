Strs Ohio Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.16 and a quick ratio of 10.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average is $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.83.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The company had revenue of $98.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $5,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 106,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,254.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 694,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $21,877,487.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,169 shares of company stock worth $8,822,343. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.