Strs Ohio Has $1.74 Million Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,368 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4,583.3% in the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2,280.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLY. ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.07.

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.45 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.31%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

