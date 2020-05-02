Strs Ohio Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

HOLX opened at $49.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOLX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

