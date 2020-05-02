Strs Ohio Lowers Position in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.24% of National Bank worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Bank by 36.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Bank during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in National Bank by 44.0% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 184,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 56,291 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its position in National Bank by 1.6% during the first quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 247,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in National Bank by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

NYSE NBHC opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.15. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $75.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.88 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 23.34%. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Bank news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 50,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,339,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NBHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.