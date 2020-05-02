Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 26.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,196 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Splunk by 645.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,402 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $585,414.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 146,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,826,246.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 6,563 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $853,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,180,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,003 shares of company stock worth $13,449,538. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPLK. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Splunk from $154.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Splunk from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

SPLK opened at $134.05 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $176.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

