Strs Ohio Purchases 29,125 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,125 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.16% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 283,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 161,958 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 70,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 38,522 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $2,143,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 65,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott A. Estes bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $507,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,617 shares in the company, valued at $540,809.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.36. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $29.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $39.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.32 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 3.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.03%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

