Strs Ohio Purchases New Position in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Choice Hotels International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 897,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,851,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,686,000 after buying an additional 320,780 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 459,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,477,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 413,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,719,000 after buying an additional 117,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,742,000 after buying an additional 175,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $71.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.30. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.36. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $268.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 249.37%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

