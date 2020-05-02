Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,711 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 56,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In other news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

