Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $154.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.02 and a 200 day moving average of $159.22. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $112.22 and a 12 month high of $174.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. ValuEngine cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.64.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

