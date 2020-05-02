Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in CDW by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $106.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. CDW has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.50.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $178,711.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,098.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,499,371 over the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

