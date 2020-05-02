Strs Ohio Sells 1,600 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGS. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 173.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John William Gibson acquired 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,307.06. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.15. ONE Gas Inc has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $96.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.06). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OGS shares. Sidoti decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.86.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

