Strs Ohio Sells 300 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Helen of Troy by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 50.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HELE stock opened at $167.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $198.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.25.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $442.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HELE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.50.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

