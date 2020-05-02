Strs Ohio Sells 7,711 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,711 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 22.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,720,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $750,843,000 after acquiring an additional 31,966 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,521,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 17,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of KEYS opened at $93.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $71.03 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.