Strs Ohio Sells 8,554 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,584 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 8,554 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 869 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $72.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.25. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $80,136.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,296.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $60,132.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,352.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,602 shares of company stock worth $3,536,169. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cfra raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

