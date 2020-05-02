Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Graphic Packaging worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth $190,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 101.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 8,570,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,160 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at $900,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $3,100,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GPK. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, Director Larry M. Venturelli bought 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,611.00. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

