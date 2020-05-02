SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised SUBARU CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $9.58 on Thursday. SUBARU CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09.

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. SUBARU CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 4.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SUBARU CORP/ADR will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SUBARU CORP/ADR stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SUBARU CORP/ADR

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

