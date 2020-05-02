Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) Announces $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th.

Suburban Propane Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years. Suburban Propane Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 292.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 220.2%.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

SPH stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $890.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $333.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.70 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.