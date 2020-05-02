Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Up 10.2%

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) traded up 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49, 524,852 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 713,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Sunworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.20 to $0.38 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Sunworks alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.56). Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 125.67% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunworks Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUNW. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sunworks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sunworks during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,814 shares during the period. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.