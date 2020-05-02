Switch (NYSE:SWCH) vs. Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Critical Comparison

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) and Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Switch and Medallia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Switch $462.31 million 8.96 $8.92 million $0.15 114.47 Medallia $402.46 million 6.99 -$112.33 million ($1.35) -15.09

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than Medallia. Medallia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Switch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.3% of Switch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Medallia shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of Switch shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Switch and Medallia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Switch 1.75% 3.26% 1.38% Medallia N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Switch and Medallia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Switch 0 1 5 1 3.00 Medallia 0 2 13 0 2.87

Switch currently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 8.72%. Medallia has a consensus target price of $44.73, indicating a potential upside of 119.59%. Given Medallia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Medallia is more favorable than Switch.

Summary

Switch beats Medallia on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Switch

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience, and Product Experience product suites. The company also provides separate modules, including Medallia Athena Text Analytics, Medallia Social, Medallia Digital Medallia Conversations, and Mobile Applications. In addition, it offers professional, managed, implementation, advisory, education and training, and customer support services. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks; and companies in retail, technology, and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

