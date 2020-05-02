Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 16,210 Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) by 82.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIQ. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 8.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $14.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

