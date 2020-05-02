Synovus Financial Corp Buys 327 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 21.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 40.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $33.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $193,743.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,296 shares of company stock worth $9,923,922. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

