Synovus Financial Corp Has $492,000 Position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

PFPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Proofpoint from $160.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.59.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $118.49 on Friday. Proofpoint Inc has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,728 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $198,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $3,127,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,863,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,228 shares of company stock valued at $10,664,520. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.