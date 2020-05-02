Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 11,723 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 1,395.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAP. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

NYSE TAP opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $50.85. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

