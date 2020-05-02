Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 92.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.77.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $173.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $116.15 and a 52 week high of $183.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

