Synthomer (LON:SYNT) PT Raised to GBX 300

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s current price.

SYNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 242 ($3.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 328.22 ($4.32).

LON:SYNT opened at GBX 274.80 ($3.61) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 241.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 297.88. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182.30 ($2.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 397.29 ($5.23).

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

