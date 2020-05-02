Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TSM. Macquarie downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $282.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

