Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Up 7.0% in April

Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,400 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 223,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Taoping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ TAOP opened at $0.37 on Friday. Taoping has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

About Taoping

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

