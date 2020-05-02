Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TECD. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,756,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tech Data by 295.4% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tech Data by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,214,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECD opened at $140.10 on Friday. Tech Data Corp has a 52 week low of $80.20 and a 52 week high of $151.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tech Data presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

